Ask Amy: Consumer warnings we hear about the most

From scams that drain your bank account to thieves that use the mail to target entire neighborhoods, 2022 has been a busy year and we have been on top of it. In this Ask Amy episode, Investigator Amy Davis wraps up some of the warnings and alerts from 2022 that you should still be aware of as we go into 2023.

Stolen mail in neighborhoods

A months-long KPRC 2 Investigation uncovered an enterprise where organized thieves are selling stolen checks and mailbox keys for thousands of dollars online. We are looking at how thieves are doing it, where it’s the worst and what’s being done to keep communities safe.

Texas is by far the worst state for mail carriers being robbed at gunpoint. 250 mail carriers robbed nationwide as of Sept 2022. 56 (or 22%) Were in Texas and 35 were in the greater Houston area.

Ghost thermostat

Is someone changing your smart thermostat remotely? KPRC2 Investigates what you should know about smart thermostat energy saving programs. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Smart thermostats make it easy for you to adjust the temperature in your home, even when you’re not there. But you may also be giving others access to change your settings at any time without notice. KPRC 2 Investigates looked into what you need to know about who can control your smart thermostat and when.

You can sign up for a demand response program agreeing to let your electric company curb your energy usage.

Something else we learned: electric providers receive financial incentives for every kilowatt of electricity they are able to curtail through these demand response programs. Tri-Eagle wouldn’t tell us how much it makes when it adjusts customers’ thermostats even when ERCOT and Centerpoint aren’t asking us to conserve energy.

Cash App job scam

Searching for a job can be stressful. Just when one woman thought she nailed her interview, she realized her new potential employer was actually a thief. She contacted KPRC 2 Investigates when she discovered the fraudster stole thousands of dollars from her online.

Virtual kidnapping Venmo trick

Virtual kidnapping scam targets son and mother. Screaming in background as fake hostage taker demands a ransom. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A frightening new phone scam is tricking people into sending hundreds of dollars to thieves. Police are calling it the “virtual kidnapping scam.” Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has the details you need to know so you don’t fall for it. You’ve probably heard before about phone scams that prey on the elderly and grandparents. But this one flipped the script when 25-year-old John Schaudel says his phone rang late one night and his caller ID showed it was his mom.

Zelle scam transferring thousands of dollars from bank accounts

Have you ever received one of those text messages that appear to be from your bank or a retailer confirming a transfer or purchase you didn’t make? By now, you likely know those messages are usually scams. The scammer wants you to click on the link so that you will give them your financial information. But this new scheme takes it a step further.

It is hard for victims to get their money back

How bank account takeover scams work and can happen at any bank

Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo... no matter which bank you use, you probably trust your bank to protect your money. But consumer advocates are calling out the nation’s largest banks for giving thieves easy access to your cash through an app and platform they created. They say new numbers from some of those banks show just how much criminals are making from Zelle.

Crypto scams

Technology is always changing, including the way we spend money. More people are buying into cryptocurrency and thieves are busy trying to figure out how to cash in too. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has one family’s cryptocurrency story and what anyone considering crypto should know.

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital payment and you might notice more companies are using this for common transactions. Bitcoin is the most popular form of cryptocurrency. This is a whole new world and if you are interested in starting, there are a few things you should know.

