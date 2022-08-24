KPRC 2 Investigates: Fake employer on Indeed steals thousands from job applicant

The tricky way someone stole thousands of dollars from a Houston woman who was just looking for a job. Investigator Amy Davis has the warning.

HOUSTON – Searching for a job can be stressful. Just when one woman thought she nailed her interview, she realized her new potential employer was actually a thief. She contacted KPRC 2 Investigates when she discovered the fraudster stole thousands of dollars from her online.

Karen Miller and her husband Matt are supposed to be on their honeymoon in Dubai right now. But their big trip was canceled after their honeymoon funds were stolen. After a great first interview with a company she found on the job search website Indeed, Karen Miller was invited for a second interview.

The tricky way someone stole thousands of dollars from a Houston woman who was just looking for a job. Investigator Amy Davis has the warning. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“So I thought it was legit, and everything that they were explaining to me seemed legit. I had to fill out a paper for my payroll, all of that seemed legit,” said Miller.

Then things went south.

“We were on Zoom, and then we switched to Microsoft Teams. And they asked me to continue to click different links because their website was down on their end,” she explained.

Ad

While waiting, the employer asked her to pay for her background check.

“So in doing that, I used my Cash App. And that’s how they got in. My Cash App was still open on my computer.”

It appears that when clicking the different links as she was asked, Miller was actually allowing someone to hack into her computer.

“And then an hour later, I realized all of our honeymoon funds was actually gone,” said Miller. “$3,500.”

Job scams are on the rise

“They are trying new tactics and getting more creative,” said Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau.

Here are a few red flags you might be dealing with a job scam:

High-paying job, but the tasks seem easy.

Job materials look unprofessional, with spelling errors.

Research of the company comes up empty.

“You can’t find when they started or anything aside from what they have placed on their own website then that is concerning,” said Napoliello.

Scammers did send Miller a company website but it’s gone now. The money she lost is also gone and she still does not have a job. Still, Karen and Matt said they will not let the bad news get them down. They got married this past weekend and are making the best out of Matt’s week off.

Ad

The tricky way someone stole thousands of dollars from a Houston woman who was just looking for a job. Investigator Amy Davis has the warning. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“We trust, we really trust in ‘everything happens for a reason.’ So honestly, even though we won’t be able to go on a honeymoon, we’re going to make the best of it by just staying home and taking care of house things,” said Miller.

Cash App unable to get money back

Miller said the people at Cash App were very helpful. They tried but say she can’t get her money back. We asked Indeed what they are doing to stop scammers from using their site to target job seekers. The company has not responded to our emails.

If something like this happens to you - you should immediately file a police report, contact the Texas Attorney General’s office, and let the FBI know.