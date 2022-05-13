KPRC 2 Investigates: Elaborate mail theft ring hits neighborhoods all over the Houston area

From identity theft to check washing, the mail theft problem is troubling. A months-long KPRC 2 Investigation uncovered an enterprise where organized thieves are selling stolen checks and mailbox keys for thousands of dollars online. We are looking at how thieves are doing it, where it’s the worst and why what’s being done to keep communities safe.

Checks stolen, washed, and cashed

KPRC2 Investigates has introduced you to victims who have had checks stolen out of mailboxes. The checks were then washed, rewritten, made out to strangers, and cashed for thousands more. But we’ve learned what’s happening now is much bigger.

Ed Newhard wrote a donation check to a charity that was later stolen from a nearby mailbox. It was later washed and cashed for thousands of dollars. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“It’s happening everywhere, but Texas, New York, California, Ohio, and Florida are by far the worst,” said Frank Albergo, Postal Police Association President.

Forget the one-off thefts where thieves go box to box to steal mail; Albergo said the mail thefts happening now are volume attacks.

“Hundreds of victims in one volume attack. It’s a serious problem,” explains Albergo.

Mail carriers robbed

Mail carrier rings doorbell camera to get help after being robbed in East Houston. KPRC2 Investigation uncovers growing problem of mail carrier robbery and mail theft. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thieves are robbing mail carriers at gunpoint all over the country. We obtained Ring doorbell video of a mailman in East Houston asking homeowners to call police seconds after he was robbed on his route. Thieves want the mail, but they’re also after arrow keys.

“An arrow key can give access to all the mail in a zip code,” said Albergo.

One arrow key can open hundreds of mailboxes and blue postal service boxes.

Mail keys or "arrow keys" for sale on the internet. Thieves use these keys to steal mail from mailboxes. Our KPRC2 Investigation uncovered the growing problem of mail carrier robberies and mail theft in the Houston area and across the country. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

It’s not just mail being stolen

Just last week deputies arrested two people in a traffic stop on the Sam Houston Tollway on the Eastside. Cops say they found cocaine, marijuana, 120 pieces of mail, and a United States Postal Service (USPS) master key. Albergo said when carriers are robbed of the keys the postal service knows which zip code is at risk but they don’t share that information with people who live there.

“Not only do they not notify people, they downplay the problem,” he said.

We’ve learned crooks are selling the keys online for up to a thousand dollars. They also buy and sell checks from stolen mail in messaging apps like Telegram and What’s App.

Stolen checks found for sale online. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We found one picture online showing five checks for sale. Four of them were dropped in a West Houston mailbox just days earlier. We called the owners to let them know their checks and their bank accounts were exposed.

Months long KPRC2 Investigation uncovers elaborate mail theft scheme. We came across checks for sale online and contacted the check owners. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Jeremy Lord rushed to his bank to cancel the check he had written to his insurance company.

“I was in a panic,” said Lord. “The bank did recommend that I close the account immediately and also be very careful about writing checks moving forward.”

Increase in mail theft complaints and robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service does admit it’s seeing an increase in mail theft complaints and robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees that started during the pandemic. That was the same time the agency benched its entire postal police force with an August 2020 advisory limiting their jurisdiction to protecting postal service premises only.

“And since then, mail theft has absolutely exploded. I mean, obviously, there’s a correlation,” said Albergo.

Months long KPRC2 Investigation uncovers elaborate mail theft scheme. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“I’m just like an HPD officer, but I’m federal police,” said Landy Leighton.

Landy Leighton is a postal police association member. He carries a badge, a gun, and handcuffs and has served in Houston since 2010; but he says sitting on the sidelines watching mail theft surge makes him feel useless.

After 50 years of protecting mail carriers in high-risk areas and deterring crime in marked vehicles, US Postal Police are no longer allowed to protect the mail unless the crime occurs at a post office or a distribution center.

“So if we’re not out there to see it, deter it, prevent it, obviously, you’re gonna get what we have now- which is a spike in all that,” Leighton told Davis.

Mail theft by zip codes

No one from the postal service would talk with us on camera but when we asked for all reported cases of mail theft in the Greater Houston area they gave us some information. In 2021 the postal service received 8,461 complaints of mail theft here.

Areas with the most complaints about mail theft in 2021.

The most recent reports came from zip codes in the Katy/Cinco Ranch area. Other specific high complaint areas include Cypress - mostly south of 290 and both sides of 99, Katy - north of I-10, west of Highway 99. But no matter where you live the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your money is never put a check in the mail.

“It’s similar to McDonald’s saying ‘don’t eat hamburgers,’ I mean that’s literally what’s happening,” said Albergo. “We’re literally telling people, ‘don’t mail anything in a blue collection box.’ The postal service brand has been destroyed. And they’re allowing it to happen. They have the police force, it’s called the postal police force. They should use it.”

There is an act that congress could pass to restore jurisdictional authority to postal police. And before then there is a labor arbitration scheduled for next month where this issue will also come up. We will stay on top of this for you and let you know what happens.

What to do if you suspect you are a victim of mail theft

If you suspect you have been a victim of mail theft there is a list of agencies you need to report it to.