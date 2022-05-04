Over 120 pieces of stolen mail, master key to U.S. Postal mailboxes found during traffic stop in NE Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – More than 120 pieces of stolen mail and a U.S. Postal Office master key along with several drugs were found during a traffic stop in northeast Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

The traffic stop was conducted Monday in the 6700 block of North Sam Houston Tollway W.

The two suspects are identified as Jennifer Aguilar, 23, and Robert Garcia, 19. Deputies said they found Aguilar to be in possession of cocaine, Adderall and Xanax, and Garcia was found with marijuana and the master key for the United States Postal Service mailboxes.

It was also revealed that Aguilar was currently out on bond for assault, deputies said.

During the vehicle search, deputies found over 120 pieces of mail stemming from 85 different addresses. U.S. Postal Investigation Service was called to the scene to collect the stolen mail.

The suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Aguilar was charged with possession of a controlled substance and her bond was set at $2,000. Garcia was charged with mail theft and his bond was set at $5,000.