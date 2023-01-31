Ask Amy show notes: 2023 Money Reset

From groceries to bills, we all know just about everything is more expensive these days. There are ways you can save yourself money by doing a money reset. We promise it’s not that scary or hard! Financial Coach Connie Portlas talks with Amy Davis about how to get started and how small steps can really add up to big savings.

Portlas is a Dave Ramsey-trained Financial Coach. Ramsey-trained coaches are independent financial coaches offering personal finance coaching and education to help empower you to take charge of your money.

Scroll to these timecodes in the episode to hear a specific topic

2:00 How do we start?

3:33 pay attention to how you are spending your money.

5:10 How to make goals, put price tags on those goals. Could be home improvement, vacation, surgery

6:16 you use 30% more when you use a card instead of cash.

7:55 Write it down each day may help keep track

8:16 Go back and track 3 to 6 months to determine how you are spending

9:45 What is zero-based budgeting

10:45 Things don’t always have the name of the item on charge, you have to dig around to find out information

11:39 Small things we are wasting money on / subscriptions, magazines, memberships

16:00 biggest place where you can cut the budget

18:50 The plan is to pay off debt and save money at the same time. Start with the smallest debt first.

20:45 interest rates on debt you might have

21:30 How much should I have in my savings account for an emergency fund?

24:00 people feel like they “got a raise” when they start budgeting

Dave Ramsey offers free resources to help get your money in order.

