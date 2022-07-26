Ask Amy Podcast: Renter’s Rights

Whether you’re renting an apartment, a condo, or a house, you have rights. In the debut of the “Ask Amy Podcast” on KPRC 2+, Amy Davis chats with an expert on renter’s rights.

What should you do if your air conditioning fails in this brutal Texas heat? What should you NOT do if repairs aren’t being completed as quickly as you’d like? What are the best steps to take to make sure you get your security deposit back?

Amy and Ryan Marquez of the University of Houston Center for Consumer Law cover a lot of ground as they tackle topics important to renters in Houston and across Texas.

