While several area school districts will announce their reopening plans this week, others have already released information on the upcoming school year. Here’s what we know so far.

Here’s when Houston-area school districts will release reopening plans for the upcoming school year:

Conroe Independent School District will provide a live update on its reopening plan on the district’s YouTune channel at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 16.

The district will share a link to the video update on its website and its social media accounts.

The city’s largest school district will release its reopening plan on Wednesday, July 15.

“The development of the plan has been underway throughout the summer and involved extensive guidance from public health and education officials, as well as key input and feedback from district stakeholders,including educators, administrators, staff, health officials, and parents,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said in a letter to parents, students and staff.

The district will share the plan on its website, social media accounts and over email.

“We will continue to provide rigorous, TEKS-based, online instruction through HISD @ H.O.M.E. as well as face-to-face instruction based on parent selection for what is best for their children. We respect parents’ ability to choose an option of remote learning or face-to-face,” Lathan said.

Lamar Consolidated Independent School Districtwill release its reopening plan on Wednesday, July 15.

Plans will be posted on the district’s website and social media accounts and sent to parents via email.

“It is important for all of us to expect change. There are many moving parts with this global pandemic and we will continue to use guidance from the state—along with the feedback from parents, teachers, and staff—to refine our plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year,” the district stated in a release.

The Spring Branch Independent School District will release its reopening plan on the evening of Wednesday, July 15.

“In the days ahead, we will carefully review the new TEA guidance to ensure all our health and safety protocols align,” Superintendent Jennifer Blaine said in a release.

Here’s what Houston-area school districts have already announced regarding their reopening plans:

Alvin Independent School District released information on its reopening plan.

The district is offering families the choice of either face-to-face or virtual instruction for the upcoming school year.

Those intending to enroll in virtual instruction must meet specific requirements such as having passed all grades during the 2019-2020 school year.

Clear Creek Independent School District released its reopening plan.

Fort Bend ISD said it intends to offer both face-to-face and virtual instruction for the 2020-21 school year.

There is a possibility the district will offer hybrid instruction on an alternate day schedule if proper social distancing can not take place on campus due to the number of students enrolled.

While all the details have not yet been announcd, superintendent Charles Dupre says the district is being mindful of students’ and staff’s physical and mental health in every factor of planning.

Safety and health protocols are still being finalized and some questions remain unanswered at this time.

Friendswood ISD is near the final stages of preparing for the 2020-21 school year.

The district will offer both face-to-face and virtual instruction but has ruled out the hybrid method due to evidence that shows the method does not effectively reduce transmission.

Galveston ISD continues to plan for the upcoming school year as it receives feedback from parents.

So far the district has been able to establish which instruction methods it will offer as well as measures it expects to implement upon students’ arrival to schools in August.

Harmony Public Schools announced their reopening plan in a letter to families.

“Harmony Public Schools will allow each family to choose whether to continue learning from home or return to campus for in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year, based on each family’s unique needs,” the release stated. “Families can also switch between the two as local COVID-19 conditions or family situation changes.”

Humble Independent School District released its reopening plan.

The district is scheduled to begin face-to-face classes on August 19, but will provide flexibility for those students who choose not to attend school in person, the district stated in a letter to parents.

The district also notified parents that students should continue to use any devices they received during the end of the previous school year.

The district’s board of trustees met during a June 16 meeting to discuss possible options for reopening in August. Superintendent Dr. Ann Dixon said she does not plan to make changes to the traditional calendar that was already approved.

A survey was sent out to parents to seek input on the school year.

Pasadena Independent School District released its reopening plan.

Pasadena ISD students can expect to return to school on August 18 with some protocols in place.

In a letter from Superintendent Dr. DeeAnn Powell on June 25, parents have options to choose between on-campus and distance learning as the coronavirus pandemic brings uncertainty for the future.

Parents are encouraged to give feedback via a survey.

In an update released on July 6, the district announced it intends to share a formal reopening plan soon.

According to the update, parents will be given the option to decide whether they prefer on-campus or remote learning for their children and will have until two weeks before the first day of school to make this decision.

Classes are slated to begin on August 19.

Santa Fe ISD has drafted a plan for the upcoming year.

The district plans to implement a number of measures to help protect its students and staff on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, Spring ISD introduced a “COVID-19 Operational Decision Meter” that allows teachers and students to make adjustments to their learning environment. The levels are color-coded with red being the most severe and green being minimal.

Sealy Independent School District announced some information regarding its reopening plan for the coming school year.

In a release, the district’s superintendent stated the district will provide both remote and face-to-face learning opportunities for its students.

Splendora ISD will open its schools on August 12.

The district compiled a list of frequently asked questions along with answers to these questions to address the community’s concerns regarding the return to school next month.

Spring Independent School District will offer parents two options when students return to school: full-time online instruction or a “hybrid model,” which is a combination of both in-person and remote classes.

