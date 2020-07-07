Splendora Independent School District: How class size limits will work next school year

Splendora ISD will open their schools on August 12.

The district created a separate web page containing frequently asked questions on the school’s reopening plan and how the first days in class will be executed.

The majority of the questions focus more on social distancing, as it is one of the bigger concerns as the start of the school year gets close. District and school staff will monitor closely by making sure desks are six feet apart, recess is conducted safely, and hand-washing and sanitization protocols are performed timely.

Start date

August 12

List of measures in place

Flexible learning alternatives: Teachers will have the option to take their classrooms remotely if they chose to. Parents also have this option, and can alternate between in-school and online learning if needed.

Social distancing: Social distancing will be strict from morning to afternoon. Students should expect to social distance while riding buses to and from school, eat breakfast and lunch inside the classroom, and participate in daily recess activities with strict hand washing protocols.

Class size limits: The district will determine capacity for each classroom at all schools, putting desks six feet away from each other. The number of students will be based on the number of desks placed at each classroom.

Measures not in place:

Temperature screens

Partitioning

Schedule changes

Masks/PPE

Extracurricular activities:

Students who participate in extracurricular activities are eligible to participate in online learning. They are welcome to show up to campus to participate.

Splendora ISD says they are awaiting extra guidance from the state regarding band, football games, and cheer.

Splendora ISD has developed a list of questions and answers to openly share information regarding students returning to school for the 2020-2021 school year. Click the link to review them and find out more Back to School information -->> https://t.co/Uo3F4Jt1UI. pic.twitter.com/PPkFDHVxl1 — Splendora ISD (@SplendoraISD) July 2, 2020

