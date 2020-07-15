Lamar Consolidated ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

Lamar CISD unveiled their 2020-2021 plan Wednesday morning.

With an August 24 start date this year, Lamar CISD parents and students will have two methods of instruction to choose from: virtual and on-campus.

The district is asking parents to submit the commitment form, which allows them to make a decision on which method of instruction is best for their children. The deadline to submit the commitment form is August 9.

If the district does not receive the commitment form, students will automatically be placed into on-campus learning.

Start Date

August 24

List of measures in place

Flexible learning alternatives: Students and parents will choose either on-campus learning or virtual. Lamar CISD encourages parents to be confident in their choice of their child’s instruction.

Social distancing: In classrooms, desks and chairs will be evenly spaced out to practice social distancing during class.

Masks: Mask mandates will be based on COVID-19 cases in the area, and Lamar’s District Threat Level. Students in grades 3-12 will be required to wear a mask during “substantial” and “moderate” threat levels. Students in Pre-K-2nd grade will wear a mask only in common hallways, cafeteria, and during arrival and dismissal times.

Class sizes: Classroom sizes will be determined by students who selected on-campus learning.

Temperature checks: Students and staff will undergo daily COVID-19 symptom screenings. Anyone who presents symptoms will be isolated and sent home.

Schedule changes: Student transition periods will be staggered to limit students walking inside hallways. Lamar CISD will determine traffic patterns to separate individuals to the greatest extent possible.

Sanitization: All Lamar CISD buildings will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

PPE: Support staff such as cafeteria and janitorial workers will wear masks and gloves during each shift. If a student has a high risk of injury or burn, they will be provided face shields.

Measures not in place:

Partitioning

Extracurricular activities

Awaiting guidance from TEA and the UIL, activities such as athletics, cheer, and visual and performing arts will have separate guidelines for safety. Click here to read the recommendations.

Lamar CISD will offer both on-campus and virtual instruction during the 2020-2021 school year and parents will have the option to choose which model is best for their students.



For more information, click here: https://t.co/PDKP1CB79n pic.twitter.com/y0fnVfNUjV — Lamar CISD (@LamarCISD) July 15, 2020

