Tomball Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020 school year

Tomball ISD schools will be looking a little different this year.

In a message from Superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora on June 24, the district organized a “Re-Entry Task Force,” working alongside guidelines posted by both the CDC and the Texas Education Agency, considering three methods of learning for students.

Salazar-Zamora discussed several reopening scenarios with the Board of Trustees in a special board meeting held Thursday evening.

Start date

August 18

List of measures in place:

Flexible learning alternatives: Salazar-Zamora said three methods of instruction will be introduced: online, in-person and hybrid.

Sanitization: Strict health protocols such as frequent hand washing and cleaning will be followed.

Social distancing: Salazar-Zamora said she is closely working with the transportation department to lower the number of students in buses for the school year.

Masks: Because of the state mask mandate, the district said masks “are being considered” for the start of the school year.

Measures not in place:

PPE

Partitioning

Temperature checks

Class size limits

