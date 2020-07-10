Goose Creek CISD proposes back-to-school plan for 2020-2021 school year

BAYTOWN, Texas – Before the school year begins, Goose Creek CISD has decided on the options of students receiving virtual instruction at the start of the school as well as implementing a hybrid model.

The district said the hybrid model, which includes face-to-face instruction, will provide modified instructional days. The model will also limit class sizes to no more than 15 students.

“Since the safety of our students and staff is our priority, campuses will provide social distancing, ensure campuses are cleaned frequently and enforce the use of masks,” the district said. “The proposed hybrid model for the grade levels will be posted on the district webpage for you to review.”

Here’s what to know so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 13, 2020.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Class sizes will be limited to 15 students.

Goose Creek CISD has not yet announced other social distancing and safety measures it plans to implement in its schools.

The district is currently compiling a Q&A document regarding these measures and will place it on the district webpage.

Instruction methods offered

Goose Creek ISD plans to offer virtual learning as well as a hybrid model which includes face-to-face instruction.

Hybrid

Every student enrolled in the hybrid model will attend school daily, Monday - Friday. The model will limit class sizes to no more than 15 students.

Elementary school students will either attend Campus A from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Campus B from 8:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Junior High students will attend school as a part of either Group A from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Group B from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

High School students will attend school as a part of either Group A from 7:15 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. or Group B from 11:25 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Virtual

If parents prefer their child/children receive instruction virtually at home, the district says they will need to register by logging in to the Parent Portal and selecting the student you want to register for 100% virtual at-home learning.

If you choose to register your child for 100% Virtual At-Home Learning, the district said the child must complete the first six weeks before changing the method of instruction. The district asks parents to register students for virtual learning on Friday, July 10.

Survey

A district survey was sent out to parents in June.

Recent updates

There are no other recent updates at this time.

Do you have questions about Goose Creek CISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.