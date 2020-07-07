Alvin ISD: Families can pick from face-to-face or virtual instruction for the 2020-2021 school year

Alvin ISD is giving families the choice of either face-to-face or virtual instruction for the upcoming school year.

Those intending to enroll in virtual instruction must meet specific requirements such as having passed all grades during the 2019-2020 school year.

The district is considerate every situation and has made adjustments to a multitude of aspects of the typical school day from meals and transportation to the in-classroom setting and extracurricular activities.

Here’s what to know for the upcoming school year:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 12.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Multiple entries and exit points will be established.

Campuses will implement staggered release procedures.

The transitioning of students will be limited during the school day.

All Alvin ISD campuses will operate on a schedule to limit students transitioning during the instructional day.

Students in grades PK-2 will be self-contained with one teacher.

Students in grades 3-5 will have a maximum of two content teachers. Whenever possible, teachers will rotate into the classrooms to limit student transitions.

Students in grades 6-8 (junior high) and 9-12 (high school) will have a campus schedule designed to limit student transitioning during the school day.

Meal services

Only students eating school breakfast will be allowed in the cafeteria seating area in the mornings.

Students will be seated with at least 6-feet spacing.

Students will utilize the cafeteria for lunch on a limited basis.

When reporting to the cafeteria for lunch, students will be released on a staggered schedule.

Lunches will be “Grab and Go.”

Students may eat in various locations throughout the building to maximize social distancing.

Transportation

Students will be required to pre-register for bus transportation by July 24 in order to ensure transportation services.

Bus seating will be assigned.

All students will use hand sanitizer upon boarding the bus.

Classroom setting

Students will be seated with as much separation as feasible without disrupting the educational experience.

For age and developmentally appropriate students, use of masks in classroom settings will be encouraged.

Health and hygiene Practices

Hand sanitizer stations will be at the entrances of each campus.

Campuses will be cleaned throughout the instructional day.

Custodial staffing will be realigned to allow for ongoing cleaning of touch surfaces during the instructional day.

Masks

Face coverings will be required in common areas for all Alvin ISD staff.

Face coverings will be encouraged for students (age-appropriate) in common areas.

Any individuals coming to campus during the instructional day will be required to wear a face covering for building access.

Extra-Curricular and Non-Academic Activities

Athletics and extracurricular activities will be conducted in alignment with UIL guidelines.

Non-UIL activities will follow the same COVID-19 related guidelines as UIL activities.

No indoor pep rallies during the Fall semester. Outdoor pep rallies or gatherings must be in compliance with state social distancing guidelines.

Any student social activities (i.e. dances, celebrations) must be conducted in open air venues, or limited to less than 50 participants.

Until further notice, the use of field trips will be postponed.

Until further notice, there will be no large student assemblies.

Visitors and deliveries

To limit exposure, informal campus visits will be restricted, including during meal time.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, no outside food deliveries will be accepted (i.e. food, gifts, doordash, etc.)

In the event an individual visits a campus, they must pass a screener with temperature monitoring to access a school campus. For more guidelines and restrictions, visit alvinisd.net/forward2020

Measures not addressed yet

Temperature screenings for students

Partitions

Class size limits

Instruction methods offered

Face-to-face

This scenario will include a blended instructional platform that involves in-person instruction as well as the use of Google Classroom (district-wide) for specific instructional areas. This will ensure that students are familiar with the virtual platform in the event we have to quickly switch to an all-virtual setting.

Virtual

Final decisions for offering virtual instruction will be made based on the number of students who enroll. Virtual instruction will be offered through a Remote Synchronous Instruction format and a Remote Asynchronous Instruction format.

Remote Synchronous Instruction: Two-way, real-time/live, virtual instruction between teachers and students when students are not on campus. Students are expected to be actively engaged in learning with their teacher for a minimum of 4 hours daily.

Remote Asynchronous Instruction: Instruction that does not require having the instructor and student engaged at the same time. The student is required to be engaged daily with work and the teacher is required to give daily feedback. Students are expected to be actively engaged in learning with their teacher for a minimum of 4 hours daily.

In addition, the following requirements must be met before a student can be enrolled:

The student had passing grades at the end of the 2019-2020 school year in all subjects.

The student participated fully in remote learning during the Spring of 2020 closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The student does not participate in the Alvin ISD specialized programs of MAP, STEM Academy, WINGS Academy, or the Two-Way Dual Language Program (offered at Passmore Elementary and Marek Elementary). These programs will be offered for in-person instruction only.

In order to continue in virtual learning once enrolled, the following requirements must be met:

The student will participate in all required coursework and virtual lessons during normal school hours.

The student will have passing grades at the end of each grading period (failure to have passing grades will result in unenrollment in virtual learning and enrollment in face-to-face learning at their assigned school).

The student will participate in all tutoring sessions required by the teachers.

For accelerated and advanced high school weighted courses, students will need to be able to come to a designated campus on assigned days and times to take assessments on units of study.

For more information, visit alvinisd.net/forward2020.

Survey

Alvin ISD would like parents who anticipate enrolling their students in virtual instruction to complete this 4-question survey. A separate survey needs to be completed for each child in your family.

This survey for planning purposes and does not enroll your child in virtual instruction.

Click here to complete the survey in English.

Click here to complete the survey in Spanish.

