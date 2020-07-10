Spring Branch Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

Spring Branch is asking parents for their input on the 2020-2021 school year.

During a special meeting with the Board of Trustees, Superintendent Jennifer Blaine discussed the option of starting the school year with both in-school and online instruction. Parents can opt in to choose either method of instruction for their kids before the start of the school year.

No other information was provided, as the district continues to evaluate other measures to ensure the safety of students this coming August. The district says they hope to have additional guidelines announced after July 15.

Start date

August 17

List of measures in place

Flexible learning alternatives: The district previewed that the school year will begin with both online and in-person instruction in August.

Measures not in place

Social distancing

Temperature screenings

Partitioning

Masks/PPE

Class size limits

Extracurricular activities

No information provided at this time.

