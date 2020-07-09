Clear Creek ISD gives update on 2020 reopening plans

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Clear Creek Independent School District leaders will host a virtual meeting Thursday for community members to answer questions and address concerns about the district’s plan to reopen schools.

According to the district, the meeting will be held via the Clear Creek ISD website or Facebook Live starting at 11 a.m.

Participants will not be able to ask questions during the live meeting, but anyone interested can submit a question online prior to the meeting.

Superintendent Greg Smith and his team at Clear Creek ISD have been working around the clock to ensure the safety of the students, teachers and staff for the upcoming year.

“It’s been a challenge but it’s something we’re excited about and we’re very, very hopeful, that we can take these lemons and make some lemonade out of it,” said Smith.

Clear Creek ISD released their reopening plan on Wednesday, which said the school day will be extended by ten minutes to allow students and staff time to clean and disinfect.

Also, students, staff and visitors must wear face masks as mandated by the state, when social distancing is not possible.

“It’s hard for me to wear a mask for eight hours, so I expect the same from kids and staff,” said Smith. “So they’ll have time to take mask breaks as well.”

School leaders are working to maximize space in classrooms, and the district is encouraging parents to drive their children to school.

If it’s not an option, students must wear face masks on school buses.

Buses will be cleaned between routes and at the end of each day.

As required by the state, if parents don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school, the district will provide an online learning program, which will mirror a typical school day.

“This is not a vacation,” Smith said. “When they get online, it’s real-time learning.”

Whether you’re in the classroom or at home, Smith said it’s time to get back to school.

“Being able to see people and work with people, I think, is really part of the fabric of our society and our democracy,” he said.

The district is sending out surveys to its parents and they have until Aug. 4 to decide on whether to send their children back to the classroom or not.

The first day of school is set for Aug. 18.

For the latest information on Clear Creek ISD’s reopening plan, visit CCISD.net/reopen.