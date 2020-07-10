Katy Independent School District: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans.

Katy ISD is awaiting instruction on reopening schools safely this August.

A statement from the district said officials have received guidance from the TEA and the Governor’s Office on how to welcome back students in a safe manner as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring a spike in cases.

The district said in a statement that they are constructing a full reopening plan and will release the plan to parents and students after July 13.

Start Date

August 19

List of measures in place:

Flexible learning alternatives: A spokesperson for Katy ISD said parents will have a choice of either online instruction or face-to-face instruction starting in August.

Measures not in place:

Social distancing

Temprature screenings

Partitioning

Masks/PPE

Class size limits

Sanitization

Extracurricular activities:

No information is available at this time.

