Katy ISD launches new ‘Smart Restart’ website, highlights reopening plan for students and staff

KATY, Texas – Katy ISD unveiled their 2020-2021 school year reopening plan on a separate website for parents and students.

The website, called “Smart Restart”, highlights important links for students who wish to return to school in person, and those who want to return online. It also includes resources for parents like safety protocols at all campuses and FAQ pages.

The district unveiled two methods of learning: on-campus and virtual, also known as the Katy Virtual Academy. Parents and students who want to enroll in Katy Virtual Academy may do it between July 20 and August 5.

Students who choose on-campus learning will attend school on a revised bell schedule, as additional time has been added to all schedules due to enhanced cleaning. Students who rely on transportation may need to adjust their times accordingly.

Staff and faculty members also have a separate page that highlights health and safety protocols such as mask wearing, frequent cleaning procedures and student safety.

Katy ISD’s first day of school is August 19. To learn more about the website and how they plan to reopen, click here.