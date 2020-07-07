Willis Independent School District: Officials undergoing extensive revision of 2020-2021 school plan

Willis ISD is currently awaiting guidance from the state on how to reopen.

Superintendent Tim Harkrider shared a brief video on June 24 where he said that the district is undergoing an extensive revision of the 2020-2021 school plan with guidance from the state.

However, the district is unsure of what in-school learning will look like in August.

A survey went out to parents since June 25 to gather input on how to safely reopen schools.

Start date

August 12

List of measures in place

Flexible learning alternatives: Harkrider said in his video that online learning will be available for all students who need it.

Measures not in place

Social Distancing

Masks/PPE

Class size limits

Temperature screens

Partitioning

Sanitization

Extracurricular activities

No information is available at this time. The district is still awaiting guidance from the TEA.

The district would like your feedback regarding a return to school. The survey will be open through Sunday, July 5.... Posted by Willis Independent School District on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Do you have questions about Willis ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.