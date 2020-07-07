Sealy ISD: What you need to know so far about the 2020-21 school year

Sealy ISD is providing both face-to-face and remote learning opportunities for students this upcoming school year.

Regardless of the teaching method selected by parents, the district is responsible for providing students with 75,600 minutes of instruction.

Should the year be disrupted and force schools to temporarily close, the district can transition to remote learning; however, lost time of face-to-face instruction would still have to be made up.

SISD is prepared with a plan for capturing additional minutes while minimizing changes to the adopted 2020-2021 school calendar.

Here’s what to know for the upcoming school year:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 19, 2020.

Measures underway or being considered

Routine sanitizing of high contact areas, such as desks, blackboards, restrooms, devices, instructional materials, buses, etc.

Rethinking high volume student areas, such as hallways, cafeterias, playgrounds, etc.

Take a survey

Sealy ISD is asking parents to take a survey to allow the district to take parents feedback into their decision making.

Recent updates

Sealy ISD recently received information from the state on funding, acceptable instruction methods, and under what circumstances the district will be able to welcome students back to its campuses.

SISD expects information to change over the next few weeks as the state gets feedback from school districts and as officials continue to monitor COVID 19.

In July, the district intends to introduce a plan for the upcoming school year.

Do you have questions about Sealy ISD’s plan?

