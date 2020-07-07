La Porte Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

La Porte ISD is navigating their way through the coronavirus pandemic by introducing several measures for students as they start school this August.
With guidance from the Texas Education Agency, and the formation of a committee to facilitate the district’s reopening, parents will also provide feedback and concerns via an online survey.
According to a letter sent to parents, the district is scheduled to begin face-to-face classes on August 19, but will provide flexibility to those students who chose not to attend school in person.
La Porte ISD also notified parents that any technology they were provided due to school closures, they should continue using during the 2020-2021 school year.
Start date
August 18 (9th grade students), August 19 (Pre-K to 8th grade students, 10th-12th grade students)
List of measures in place
- Visitor restrictions: La Porte ISD will restrict access to visitors to campus during the 2020-2021 school year.
- Flexible methods of learning: District officials will provide alternative, flexible means of learning with the following: Distance learning, hybrid, and face-to-face.
- Social Distancing: The district will implement strict social distancing protocols at all areas.
Measures not in place yet
- Partitions
- Class size limits
- Schedule changes
- Face masks/PPE
- Temperature checks
Extracurricular activities
The district has not evaluated any extracurricular activities or classes at this time.
Complete the survey here: https://t.co/pLagJASsfL pic.twitter.com/MvBGr6OzGR— La Porte ISD (@lpisd) June 26, 2020
