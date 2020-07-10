Texas City ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

Like many school districts, Texas City ISD is still working on its plan for the approaching school year.

The district has sent out a survey to collect feedback from parents and staff as they work to determine the best ways to go about moving forward with the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what to know so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 12, 2020.

The district made the following adjustments to the start and end times:

La Marque HS & Texas City HS, 7:15 a.m.- 2:50 p.m.

Blocker Middle School & Woodrow Wilson, 7:25 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Guajardo, Hayley, Heights, Kohfeldt, Roosevelt-Wilson & Simms, 7:55 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Calvin Vincent, La Marque MS & Levi Fry, 8:35 a.m. - 4:10 p.m.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Texas City ISD has not yet announced social distancing and safety measures being implemented for the upcoming school year.

The district is waiting on feedback from parents and will publicly announce its plans once they are finalized.

Instruction methods offered

Texas City ISD has not yet announced which instruction methods it will offer for the 2020-21 school year.

Due to Covid-19 and social distancing requirements, TCISD is accepting student registration online.

Click here to register students returning to TCISD.

Click here to register new students to TCISD.

Survey

TCISD is still collecting feedback from parents and staff in order to finalize a plan for the 2020-21 school year.

Click here to complete the reopening survey in English.

Click here to complete the reopening survey in Spanish.

Recent updates

There are no recent updates from TCISD at this time.

Do you have questions about Texas City ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.