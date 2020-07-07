Pearland ISD: From school schedules to transportation, here’s what to know about the 2020-21 school year

Pearland ISD is preparing for three scenarios as the school year approaches — on-campus instruction, distance learning at home, and a hybrid of the two.

The Return to School Committee meets weekly to discuss measures that will need to be in place.

Here’s what to know for the upcoming school year:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 19, 2020.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

School schedules

Grades Pre-K – 4: Meet for a half day on campus each day.

Grades 5-12: Meet every other day on campus for a full day (i.e., M/W/F on campus learning and T/TH remote learning for grades 5-12; then switch the schedule the following week.)

P.E. and recess must be altered to ensure social distancing.

With the every-day, half-day model for elementary schools, there will need to be a “holding area” for students as they transition to go home or arrive on campus at mid-day in order to maintain social distancing.

For high schools, the district is having discussions with Alvin Community College for dual enrollment students (approx. 1,100 students) on how to make the high school every other day, full day schedule work with the ACC-instructor courses.

State-mandated testing

They are not expecting any state testing to be waived during the 2000/2001 school year.

Transportation

The district may have to eliminate optional fee-based bus service for students who reside within two miles in order to provide the required transportation services for those outside two miles of their school.

Custodial services

During “normal” school operations, most custodians perform their services after the school day ends. But in this new era, the district will need most custodians during the day.

Food services

It will likely be necessary for students to choose food in the cafeteria; then eat it back in the classrooms or in areas where social distancing can be better enhanced.

Health services

If a staff member or student shows any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they will be directed to stay at home. At this point in time, the district said it appears counter-productive to mandate temperature checks for every school entrance because of the long lines and social distancing requirements necessary to do so.

They are also looking into providing air purifiers for each of their campus clinics to help mitigate health hazards in that environment.

Technology

The district is moving toward one software learning platform (Canvas) for grades Pre-K through 12 – while maintaining the advantages of other “pieces” including elementary school use of “See Saw” and other products.

The district is examining the possibility of a 1:1 initiative – meaning that every student is provided a device (PK-1 would be iPads with keyboards; 2-12 would be laptops).

Some considerations will include leasing vs. purchasing devices and the possibility of an annual fee for use of the device whereby parents/students may own the device after a certain period of time.

Childcare

In the event they are forced to partially or fully close campuses, It may be beneficial to all parents if daycare is provided for essential workers – by the district itself.

The Return to School committee now comprises representatives from several childcare facility directors who are working with the district to seek possible partnerships/solutions.

Measures not addressed yet

Social distancing

Temperature screenings

Partitions

Masks

PPE

Class size limits

Instruction methods offered

Pearland ISD is planning for three possible instruction methods.

On-campus instruction to students - with required social distancing measures in place.

Distance learning from home

A Hybrid system whereby students are both on campus in smaller numbers and learning through remote methods when away from school.

Survey

Pearland ISD is running a survey until July 11.

Parents should check their email for the link to the survey.

Recent updates

Do you have questions about Pearland ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.