Wharton Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

Wharton ISD is awaiting survey responses from parents as the start of the school year inches closer.

Superintendent Michael O’Guin said in a video that the district is working on a plan to bring students back to school safely.

Currently, there is no reopening plan posted as of Friday. The district will release more info once all feedback from district parents have been gathered.

Start date

August 17

List of measures in place:

Flexible learning alternatives: O’Guin said the district will ask parents which method of learning they prefer. Three methods of instruction include online, in-person, or blended (hybrid).

Measures not in place:

Social distancing

Temperature screenings

Partitioning

Masks/PPE

Class size limits

Schedule changes

Extracurricular activities

No information available at this time

WISD Survey Video from Dr. Michael O'Guin https://youtu.be/l4vdozzFq4s Link to survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QJHSDYX

