Wharton Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

Wharton ISD is awaiting survey responses from parents as the start of the school year inches closer.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin said in a video that the district is working on a plan to bring students back to school safely.
Currently, there is no reopening plan posted as of Friday. The district will release more info once all feedback from district parents have been gathered.
Start date
August 17
List of measures in place:
- Flexible learning alternatives: O’Guin said the district will ask parents which method of learning they prefer. Three methods of instruction include online, in-person, or blended (hybrid).
Measures not in place:
- Social distancing
- Temperature screenings
- Partitioning
- Masks/PPE
- Class size limits
- Schedule changes
Extracurricular activities
No information available at this time
WISD Survey Video from Dr. Michael O'Guin https://youtu.be/l4vdozzFq4s Link to survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QJHSDYXPosted by Wharton ISD on Tuesday, July 7, 2020
