Cleveland Independent School District: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans.

Cleveland ISD is phasing in their reopening plan following state and CDC guidelines.

In a July 1 video update from Superintendent Chris Trotter, he emphasized that the health and safety of all students and teachers is the district’s priority.

They are still awaiting guidance from the TEA for guidance on other areas such as class size limits and extracurricular activities.

Start date

August 19

List of measures in place

Flexible learning alternatives: Cleveland ISD will offer three methods of learning: in-school, online, and hybrid, leaving room for flexibility for parents and students.

Temperature screenings: All staff returning to campuses in August will have their temperatures taken at entry. They will also fill out a health screening form each day.

Social distancing: Trotter confirmed that strict social distancing measures will be taken for kids riding the bus at school, but has not elaborated on the subject in the video from July 1.

Measures not in place

Partitioning

Schedule changes

Masks and PPE

Class size limits

Sanitization

Cleveland ISD will be temporarily CLOSED until July 17th due to the increase COVID-19 cases in our county. Our... Posted by Cleveland Independent School District on Monday, July 6, 2020

