Local News

YES Prep Public Schools: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

YES Prep Logo
YES Prep students are looking forward to the 2020-2021 school year.

District Superintendent Mark DiBella said in a video message in early June that transportation is being organized during the summer. He said buses will follow strict cleaning procedures and social distancing and that the schools need feedback from parents in a survey.

A spokesperson for YES Prep said the charter school district is finalizing plans for the 2020-2021 school year and will release more information in late July or early August.

List of measures in place:

  • Flexible learning alternatives: In a letter sent out to parents July 6, YES Prep will be offering three methods of learning at the start of the school year: in-person, online or blended learning (hybrid). Parents will be making their choice when they re-enroll their students during reenrollment period, which is between July 10-24.

Measures not in place:

  • Social distancing
  • Temperature screenings
  • Partitioning
  • Schedule changes
  • Masks/PPE
  • Class sizes

Extracurricular activities:

No information is available at this time.

Do you have questions about YES Prep Public School’s plan?

