Spring Independent School District: How will the Operational Decision Meter work?

Spring ISD is prepared to welcome back students this August.

In a press release, Spring ISD introduced a “COVID-19 Operational Decision Meter” that allows teachers and students to make adjustments to their learning environment. The levels are color-coded with red being the most severe and green being minimal.

Students will also see changes in transportation. All buses will have strict social distancing protocols by having one child per seat.

Start date

August 17

List of measures in place

Flexible learning options: Parents will have opportunities to switch learning methods for their kids as school starts. Families who opt for the “Safety-First Hybrid” model can move their kids to virtual learning between grading periods.

Schedule changes: Spring ISD students of all grades will have distance learning every Wednesday during the school year to allow for deep cleaning and sanitation of all schools.

Class size limits: Class sizes at all campuses will be reduced to encourage social distancing.

Social distancing: Strict social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Partitioning: Plexiglass shields will be installed in most areas of all campuses to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Sanitation protocols: Aside from deep sanitation protocols taking place every Wednesday, campuses will enhance everyday sanitation protocols and hygiene efforts through a variety of strategies.

Masks: Students, staff, and faculty will need to have a face covering when in enclosed spaces and common areas on campus where adequate social distancing is not possible.

PPE: Personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves will be mandatory for all staff and faculty.

Measures not in place

Temperature screenings: Nurses will keep a close eye on students if they present symptoms.

Extracurricular activities

Spring ISD made it clear that any student who participates in online learning will remain eligible for any sports activities.

Any students who participate in Career and Technical Education courses and Visual & Performing Arts courses can elect to take these courses online or in-person.

