Pasadena Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

Pasadena ISD students can expect to return to school on August 18 with some protocols in place.

In a letter from Superintendent Dr. DeeAnn Powell on June 25, parents have options to choose between on-campus and distance learning as the coronavirus pandemic brings uncertainty for the future.

The district has not released any details on other protocols. Parents are encouraged to give feedback via a survey.

Start date

August 18

List of measures in place:

Flexible learning: Powell said virtual learning will be provided to parents who opted to keep their kids at home.

Measures not in place:

PPE/Masks

Partitioning

Temperature screenings

Schedule changes

Class size limits

Social distancing

Extracurricular activities

No information available at this time.

