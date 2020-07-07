86ºF

Local News

Pasadena Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Pasadena ISD students can expect to return to school on August 18 with some protocols in place.

In a letter from Superintendent Dr. DeeAnn Powell on June 25, parents have options to choose between on-campus and distance learning as the coronavirus pandemic brings uncertainty for the future.

The district has not released any details on other protocols. Parents are encouraged to give feedback via a survey.

Start date

August 18

List of measures in place:

  • Flexible learning: Powell said virtual learning will be provided to parents who opted to keep their kids at home.

Measures not in place:

  • PPE/Masks
  • Partitioning
  • Temperature screenings
  • Schedule changes
  • Class size limits
  • Social distancing

Extracurricular activities

No information available at this time.

