Pasadena Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020-2021 school year

Pasadena ISD students can expect to return to school on August 18 with some protocols in place.
In a letter from Superintendent Dr. DeeAnn Powell on June 25, parents have options to choose between on-campus and distance learning as the coronavirus pandemic brings uncertainty for the future.
The district has not released any details on other protocols. Parents are encouraged to give feedback via a survey.
Start date
August 18
List of measures in place:
- Flexible learning: Powell said virtual learning will be provided to parents who opted to keep their kids at home.
Measures not in place:
- PPE/Masks
- Partitioning
- Temperature screenings
- Schedule changes
- Class size limits
- Social distancing
Extracurricular activities
No information available at this time.
