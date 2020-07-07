Conroe Independent School District: Students will need to attend 90% of the school year, superintendent says

Conroe students are ready for the 2020 school year.

In a YouTube video, District Superintendent Curtis Null addressed safe strategies for students and parents and addressed the Houston-area’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

“We will have interruptons,” he said, “I want students to be at the ready when we have them.”

Null is also pushing attendance. He said students, whether online learners or face-to-face learners, will need to attend 90% of the school year and learn under a full state curriculum.

The district hopes to have more information on the upcoming school year once guidance from the TEA has been received in July.

List of measures in place

Flexible learning alternatives: Null emphasized that students and staff will have the option for online learning and that it is available for all students who need it. Parents have the choice to decide what is best for their children before the school year begins.

Sanitization: Conroe ISD confirmed on their website that they have purchased several sanitization machines such as e-misting machines to continually disinfect high-touch areas of all campuses.

PPE: PPE was not mentioned in Null’s video, but Conroe ISD’s Twitter account confirmed that they received a shipment of PPE from the state. There is no word on how much they have received.

Measures not in place

Masks

Partitioning

Temperature screening

Class size limits

Schedule changes

Extracurricular Activities

Null confirmed in his video that UIL and extracurricular events are on hold at this time as they await guidance from the TEA if they are permitted to hold these events on campus.

Conroe ISD Purchasing and Warehouse staff received a delivery of PPE from the state for the upcoming school year. Thank you to @HowardHughesCo for allowing us to use one of their spaces for receiving and sorting! pic.twitter.com/3v1Ui0E4RG — Conroe ISD (@ConroeISD) July 1, 2020

