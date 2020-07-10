Crosby ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

As the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic is everchanging, Crosby Independent School District, along with others, has not finalized its plans for the 2020-21 school year.

While CISD has not yet outlined safety measures for its schools, the district has revealed it intends to offer both face-to-face and virtual instruction.

The district is relying on parent survey results and guidance from the Texas Education Agency as it continues to plan for the upcoming school year.

Here’s what to know so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 13, 2020.

This calendar was board approved in February before the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Crosby ISD has not yet announced social distancing or safety measures it plans to implement for the upcoming school year.

Instruction methods offered

Crosby ISD intends to offer face-to-face as well as virtual instruction for the upcoming school year.

The district will release an outline detailing what each instruction method will look like soon.

Registration is now open online for students entering Pre-K and Kindergarten.

Survey

The district plans to send out a survey around July 13.

In the survey, parents will be able to indicate a preferred instruction method for their child. Students will be required to participate in the selected instruction method for the first full grading period before transitioning.

Recent updates

There are no recent updates from Crosby ISD at this time.

Do you have questions about Crosby ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.