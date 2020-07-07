Montgomery Independent School District: Superintendent doesn’t plan on changes to traditional calendar

The district’s board of trustees met during a June 16 meeting to discuss possible options for reopening in August. Superintendent Dr. Ann Dixon said she does not plan to make changes to the traditional calendar that was already approved.

A survey was sent out to parents to seek input on the school year.

Start date

August 13

List of measures in place

PPE/Masks: Dixon said during the June 16 Board of Trustees meeting that the state will not require children to have them on campus, but are more than welcome to bring their own.

Sanitation: District officials will have stricter cleaning protocols during the school year.

Measures not in place

Social distancing

Temperature screenings

Partitions

Class size limits

Flexible learning options

Extracurricular activities

No information is available at this time. Check back for more updates.

The following is a broadcast from the Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees Special Meeting on 06/30/2020.https://t.co/7BbUZPwxry — Montgomery ISD (@MISDNews) July 1, 2020