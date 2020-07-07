86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Montgomery Independent School District: Superintendent doesn’t plan on changes to traditional calendar

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Montgomery ISD, Education, Schools, Coronavirus, Find my school, Conroe, The Woodlands
Montgomery ISD
Montgomery ISD (Montgomery ISD/Twitter)

The district’s board of trustees met during a June 16 meeting to discuss possible options for reopening in August. Superintendent Dr. Ann Dixon said she does not plan to make changes to the traditional calendar that was already approved.

A survey was sent out to parents to seek input on the school year.

Start date

August 13

List of measures in place

  • PPE/Masks: Dixon said during the June 16 Board of Trustees meeting that the state will not require children to have them on campus, but are more than welcome to bring their own.
  • Sanitation: District officials will have stricter cleaning protocols during the school year.

Measures not in place

  • Social distancing
  • Temperature screenings
  • Partitions
  • Class size limits
  • Flexible learning options

Extracurricular activities

No information is available at this time. Check back for more updates.

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: