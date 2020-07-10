Aldine ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

Aldine ISD is still unsure what the 2020-2021 school year might look like for its students, as it works to meet all of the Texas Education Agency’s requirements for funding.

The district has not yet announced its plan regarding social distancing and safety measures that would need to be implemented upon students’ returning back to school.

AISD has announced its preliminary “Return to Learn” plan, detailing what instruction should look like this year.

Here’s what to know so far for the upcoming school year:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 17, 2020.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Aldine ISD has not yet announced its social distancing and safety measures being planned for the upcoming school year.

Instruction methods offered

Aldine ISD intends to offer learning on campus (face-to-face) and learning at home (virtual) instruction for the upcoming school year.

As a part of the district’s preliminary “Return to Learn” plan, here’s an outline of the instruction methods AISD plans to offer:

Learning On Campus: This option will consist of in-person instruction, which includes face-to-face, in-classroom learning using safety protocols to protect our students and staff. The in-person instruction will be held Monday through Friday.

Traditional Schedule: Core Courses + Electives

Daily, specific feedback in-person plus activities completed via Schoology

Will follow the same standard grading policy (minimum of one grade/week/course)

Students will take all district assessments online

Students who require support and interventions will receive them in person

Learning At Home: This option is entirely virtual, requiring students to have a consistent online presence and daily log-in requirements. Students who enroll in the virtual option will remain virtual for the first nine weeks of the semester, with the option to continue virtually for the entire school year.

Manage Your Schedule: Core Courses + Predetermined List of Electives

Daily, specific feedback via Schoology activities and chats

Will follow the same standard grading policy (minimum of one grade/week/course)

Students will take all district assessments online

Students will need access to the internet

Students will have the opportunity to request a loaner device (laptop/Chromebook)

Students who require support and interventions will receive those via video conferencing based on the Aldine ISD recommendations.

Registration for the 2020-21 school year will be available online from Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17.

Parents/guardians should register both new and returning students separately and select the best instructional method for each student. Families should also indicate if school transportation is needed.

Survey

Parents and staff were invited to complete a “crisis preparedness” survey online in May.

AISD will share the results of that survey later this summer.

Recent updates

There are no recent updates from AISD at this time.

Do you have questions about Aldine ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.