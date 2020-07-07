Brazos ISD: School is asking parents to take survey on transportation, technology

As Brazos ISD tries to plan for 2020-21 school year, parents are being asked to complete a short survey regarding access to transportation, technology, and more.

Here’s what to know for the upcoming school year:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 13, 2020.

The calendar was last updated on February 2, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Brazos ISD has not yet stated if/any social distancing or safety measures are being emplaced for the 2020-21 school year.

Instruction methods offered

Brazos ISD has not yet stated if it will offer alternative instruction for parents who don’t want their student(s) to return to campus for face-to-face instruction.

Survey

Brazos ISD is asking parents to complete a quick, 4-question survey.

Click here to complete the survey.

Recent updates

No recent updates regarding plans for the 2020-21 school year are available at this time.

Do you have questions about Brazos ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.