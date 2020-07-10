98ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Waller Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020 school year

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Waller ISD, Waller County, Education, 2020-2021 school year, Back 2 School, Find your school
Waller ISD school logo
Waller ISD school logo (Courtesy of Waller ISD)

Waller ISD is working to begin the 2020-2021 school year safely.

According to a letter from Superintendent Kevin Moran dated June 24, Waller ISD has received survey feedback from parents who are uncertain about the beginning of the school year.

District officials are working with the latest state guidelines to develop a reopening plan. No date has been set to release those details.

Start date

August 24

List of measures in place

  • Flexible learning alternatives: Superintendent Moran says the district will bring both online and in-person instruction to parents and students should they decide.
  • Schedule changes: The district added that in-person instructional days will add “a few extra minutes” to build in additional make-up time in June 2021 in the event that schools had to close.

Measures not in place

  • Social distancing
  • Temperature screening
  • Partitioning
  • Masks/PPE
  • Class size limits

Extracurricular activities

No information available at this time.

Do you have questions about Waller ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: