Waller Independent School District: What you need to know so far about the 2020 school year

Waller ISD is working to begin the 2020-2021 school year safely.

According to a letter from Superintendent Kevin Moran dated June 24, Waller ISD has received survey feedback from parents who are uncertain about the beginning of the school year.

District officials are working with the latest state guidelines to develop a reopening plan. No date has been set to release those details.

Start date

August 24

List of measures in place

Flexible learning alternatives: Superintendent Moran says the district will bring both online and in-person instruction to parents and students should they decide.

Schedule changes: The district added that in-person instructional days will add “a few extra minutes” to build in additional make-up time in June 2021 in the event that schools had to close.

Measures not in place

Social distancing

Temperature screening

Partitioning

Masks/PPE

Class size limits

Extracurricular activities

No information available at this time.

#WISDfamily - Our 2020-2021 School Year Parent & Staff Input Survey ends tomorrow at 10 a.m. If you have not done so already, please take a few minutes to provide your valuable input. https://t.co/YV8wSEWsLq pic.twitter.com/cqnhrr7VM1 — Waller ISD (@WallerISD) July 5, 2020

Do you have questions about Waller ISD’s plan?

