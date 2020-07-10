New Caney Independent School District: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans.

New Caney students will return to school beginning August 10.

The district published an FAQ page on the school’s reopening, which includes preliminary information about registration, mobile Wi-Fi, and Chromebook rentals.

A full plan has not been revealed and the district is currently following guidelines from the CDC and the state.

Start date

August 10

List of measures in place:

Sanitization: All campuses are going through a deep clean on high-touch areas during the school closure, and will be deep cleaned prior to school reopening.

Measures not in place:

Flexible learning alternatives

Social distancing

Masks/PPE

Partitioning

Temperature checks

Class size limits

Extracurricular activities

No information is available at this time.

Do you have questions about New Caney ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.