New Caney Independent School District: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans.

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

New Caney ISD logo
New Caney ISD logo (New Caney ISD)

New Caney students will return to school beginning August 10.

The district published an FAQ page on the school’s reopening, which includes preliminary information about registration, mobile Wi-Fi, and Chromebook rentals.

A full plan has not been revealed and the district is currently following guidelines from the CDC and the state.

Start date

August 10

List of measures in place:

  • Sanitization: All campuses are going through a deep clean on high-touch areas during the school closure, and will be deep cleaned prior to school reopening.

Measures not in place:

  • Flexible learning alternatives
  • Social distancing
  • Masks/PPE
  • Partitioning
  • Temperature checks
  • Class size limits

Extracurricular activities

No information is available at this time.

Do you have questions about New Caney ISD’s plan?

