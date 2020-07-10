New Caney Independent School District: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans.

New Caney students will return to school beginning August 10.
The district published an FAQ page on the school’s reopening, which includes preliminary information about registration, mobile Wi-Fi, and Chromebook rentals.
A full plan has not been revealed and the district is currently following guidelines from the CDC and the state.
Start date
August 10
List of measures in place:
- Sanitization: All campuses are going through a deep clean on high-touch areas during the school closure, and will be deep cleaned prior to school reopening.
Measures not in place:
- Flexible learning alternatives
- Social distancing
- Masks/PPE
- Partitioning
- Temperature checks
- Class size limits
Extracurricular activities
No information is available at this time.
