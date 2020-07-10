Galena Park ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

Galena Park ISD will offer face-to-face and virtual instruction for the upcoming school year.

Parents will be able to select their preferred instruction method for their child(ren) beginning July 20.

The district has outlined transportation and meal service details as well as some sanitation measures it plans to implement in its schools.

Here’s what to know so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 17, 2020.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Sanitation

Hand soap and sanitizer are available in restrooms, facility entrances and near identified high traffic and touch surface areas.

Hand sanitizer will be available in every classroom.

All workspaces, touchpoints, and other areas will be cleaned and disinfected daily.

GPISD has purchased several alternative disinfectant applications, such as electrostatic sprayers and UV-C lights.

They have integrated the use of Diversey Brands products, such as VIREX Plus.

They have revised their cleaning schedule and all staff members have been trained on best practices for cleaning and disinfecting, based on CDC guidelines

Transportation

Staff will ensure all areas of food establishment are disinfected and sanitized throughout the day.

Hand sanitizers are available on every bus for your child to use as needed.

All buses are cleaned and disinfected multiple times each day to mitigate COVID-19 concerns and prevent the spread of the illness.

All high contact surfaces such as seats, rails, windows will be sprayed and cleaned between each bus route to minimize transmission of any illness.

Meal service

All employees will be prescreened weekly prior to entering the workplace.

All employees will wear masks.

Staff will practice social distancing.

All staff will be trained according to the CDC/FDA to ensure the best safety practices are followed.

Staff will continue to practice food safety protocols as outlined in the Department HACCP manual.

Instruction methods offered

Galena Park ISD plans to offer face-to-face as well as virtual instruction.

Face-to-face

Return to school campus, according to their approved calendar with established face-to-face guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and sanitation.

Virtual

100% Remote Learning (Virtual Instruction) using a device (Chromebook) provided by GPISD. Student engagement, grades, and attendance will be monitored by a GPISD teacher as explained on the Reopening School webpage.

Returning Student Verification is scheduled to begin on July 20. Parents will be required to select an instruction method for their child(ren).

New student enrollment will begin on August 1.

Survey

Parents who have questions regarding the reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year can email communications@galenaparkisd.com.

