Galveston ISD: Here’s what to know for the 2020-21 school year

Galveston ISD continues to plan for the upcoming school year as it receives feedback from parents.
So far the district has been able to establish which instruction methods it will offer as well as measures it expects to implement upon students’ arrival to schools in August.
Here’s what to know for the upcoming school year:
Calendar
The first day of school is scheduled for August 24, 2020.
The calendar was board approved before the coronavirus pandemic and has not been modified.
Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.
Measures underway or being considered
Safety:
- Social distancing practices
- Cleaning and sanitizing practices for all facilities, equipment, buses, commonly used items/locations, etc.
- Implementation of screening practices to adhere to recommended guidelines for symptoms of illness and requirements for return to school/work
- Implementation of protocols to ensure that students who are ill remain at home until all fever/symptoms improve without the use of fever reducing medication and that students who become ill will be sent home
- Discipline steps created for any purposeful contamination
- Masks/face coverings will be worn by all staff who are within 6 feet of a student.
Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) and Mental Health
- Collaborating across child-serving systems to coordinate supports for interventions that target the emotional needs of our students
- Engaging in professional learning so that staff will be able to facilitate a physically and emotionally safe learning environment and address the emotional/mental health needs of their students
- Actively monitoring the progress of students to identify necessary supports for student engagement in learning connected to the school and the broader community
Technology
- Systems are in place to issue and track devices for each student who may need to borrow a device from GISD
- Information will be collected, and the necessary internet connectivity options and locations will be provided for households in need
- They will continue to strive to include elementary students in the device plan
- They will continue to strive to become a 1:1 device complete district
- Mobile internet hubs on GISD vehicles
Professional Development and Support
- Operational and training elements will include the safety guidelines and protocols, as well as any additional recommendations based on medical leadership
- The Learning Management System, Canvas, will be the instructional portal for GISD
- Training and support in Canvas will be provided to all instructional staff, parents, and students
Measures not addressed yet
- Temperature screenings
- Partitions
- Schedule changes
- Class size limits
Instruction methods offered
Galveston ISD intends to offer face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid learning models for the 2020-21 school year.
Enrollment for new GISD students including pre-k and kindergarten opens on July 8.
Face-to-face
Face-to-face instruction will take place at school with all safety precautions in place.
Virtual
Students enrolled in virtual learning will complete the entire school day from home with the use of GISD curriculum and teaching.
Virtual learning will be held in synchronous and asynchronous instruction that provide academically and emotionally sound interactions and growth as needed during model implementation.
Hybrid
The hybrid model would allow students to participate in face-to-face instruction on campus for part of the week and utilize virtual learning from home for part of the week.
Survey
Click here to view the results from the May parent survey.
Click here to complete the July parent survey.
Recent updates
Do you have questions about Galveston ISD’s plan?
Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.
