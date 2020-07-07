Galveston ISD: Here’s what to know for the 2020-21 school year

Galveston ISD continues to plan for the upcoming school year as it receives feedback from parents.

So far the district has been able to establish which instruction methods it will offer as well as measures it expects to implement upon students’ arrival to schools in August.

Here’s what to know for the upcoming school year:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 24, 2020.

The calendar was board approved before the coronavirus pandemic and has not been modified.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Safety:

Social distancing practices

Cleaning and sanitizing practices for all facilities, equipment, buses, commonly used items/locations, etc.

Implementation of screening practices to adhere to recommended guidelines for symptoms of illness and requirements for return to school/work

Implementation of protocols to ensure that students who are ill remain at home until all fever/symptoms improve without the use of fever reducing medication and that students who become ill will be sent home

Discipline steps created for any purposeful contamination

Masks/face coverings will be worn by all staff who are within 6 feet of a student.

Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) and Mental Health

Collaborating across child-serving systems to coordinate supports for interventions that target the emotional needs of our students

Engaging in professional learning so that staff will be able to facilitate a physically and emotionally safe learning environment and address the emotional/mental health needs of their students

Actively monitoring the progress of students to identify necessary supports for student engagement in learning connected to the school and the broader community

Technology

Systems are in place to issue and track devices for each student who may need to borrow a device from GISD

Information will be collected, and the necessary internet connectivity options and locations will be provided for households in need

They will continue to strive to include elementary students in the device plan

They will continue to strive to become a 1:1 device complete district

Mobile internet hubs on GISD vehicles

Professional Development and Support

Operational and training elements will include the safety guidelines and protocols, as well as any additional recommendations based on medical leadership

The Learning Management System, Canvas, will be the instructional portal for GISD

Training and support in Canvas will be provided to all instructional staff, parents, and students

Measures not addressed yet

Temperature screenings

Partitions

Schedule changes

Class size limits

Instruction methods offered

Galveston ISD intends to offer face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid learning models for the 2020-21 school year.

Enrollment for new GISD students including pre-k and kindergarten opens on July 8.

Face-to-face

Face-to-face instruction will take place at school with all safety precautions in place.

Virtual

Students enrolled in virtual learning will complete the entire school day from home with the use of GISD curriculum and teaching.

Virtual learning will be held in synchronous and asynchronous instruction that provide academically and emotionally sound interactions and growth as needed during model implementation.

Hybrid

The hybrid model would allow students to participate in face-to-face instruction on campus for part of the week and utilize virtual learning from home for part of the week.

Survey

Click here to view the results from the May parent survey.

Click here to complete the July parent survey.

Recent updates

Do you have questions about Galveston ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.