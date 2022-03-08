LIST: These are the reported law enforcement-involved shootings in the Houston area since start of 2022

HOUSTON – These are the 18 reported officer-involved shootings in the Houston area since the start of 2022.

Read more about the circumstances of each case in the reports below.

March 2, 2022

Houston police are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer at an apartment complex near the Galleria area.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow near Westheimer Road.

Officers had a tip that a man wanted for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon could possibly be in or near the apartment complex, so they went to conduct surveillance. Read more here.

March 1, 2022

Two people were injured in an officer-involved shooting outside of a store in Humble, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Ross store located on FM 1960 near Bobcat Road.

According to police, an officer approached a stolen vehicle with two people in it and an altercation occurred. Shortly after, the officer shot the pair, investigators said. Read more here.

Feb. 27, 2022

A suspect was shot by police after he carjacked a 19-year-old driver and led officers on a pursuit in the northeast side of town, according to Houston police.

HPD Chief Troy Finner explained the department’s version of the chain of events during a news conference.

It all started shortly before 8 a.m. when the 19-year-old, who was driving a tan-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, left his vehicle running while he dropped off trash at a bin on the Southwest Freeway and Hillcroft Street, Finner said. Read more here.

Feb. 26, 2022

A man was shot and killed by Fort Bend County deputies after authorities say he was attempting to flee a car accident Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened off the Beasley Road exit on Highway 59 headed southbound around 4 p.m. Read more here.

Feb. 25, 2022

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting shots had been fired in the area of 19700 Turtle Dove Lane, Magnolia, Texas, around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies said they met with two men who told them they came there looking for a friend whom they have not heard from in several days. They told deputies another man who was inside the home started arguing with them and one of the two men fired shots into the ground and the other man retreated back into the home. When deputies arrived, they heard an active disturbance inside the residence. As deputies entered the home, the other male discharged a firearm at deputies at which time one deputy discharged his gun at the suspect.

No one was struck or injured by either shot. The deputies gave verbal commands to the man, and the man surrendered to the deputies without further incident. All three men were detained and are currently being questioned by detectives as investigators attempt to determine what actually happened and if any charges will be filed. As of the news release’s writing, this is an ongoing investigation by detectives and the Texas Rangers.

Feb. 23, 2022

A San Jacinto County Pct. 1 deputy constable was killed after a shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Read more here.

Feb. 21, 2022

Houston police said an officer fired a gun at a suspect while serving a warrant in north Houston. Officers responded to the 12300 block of North Freeway near Greenspoint Mall at around 1 p.m. Read more here.

Feb. 16, 2022

Pasadena police identified the suspect shot and killed Wednesday morning as 18-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez Jr.

It happened at the Express Inn located in the 16600 block of the North Freeway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were attempting to apprehend a murder suspect when the suspect retrieved a pistol and two members of the team fired, killing the suspect. Read more here.

Feb. 15, 2022

Two Harris County deputies were shot in the Katy area, law enforcement officials said.

The suspected shooter, who has been identified as Alan Huracha, 43, was fatally shot at the scene. According to the man’s family, he was a Navy veteran who suffered from mental health issues. Read more here.

Feb. 7, 2022

A robbery suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged with Houston police officers in north Houston, according to HPD.

It happened in the 800 block of Oak West Drive near Meadow Drive at shortly before 11 a.m. Read more here.

Jan. 30, 2022

A suspect is in serious condition after being shot by Houston police officers during a chase in west Houston, authorities said.

The suspect, who has been identified as 40-year-old Arthur Lee McShan, has now been charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Read more here.

Jan. 27, 2022

The man accused of shooting and injuring three Houston Police Department officers surrendered to authorities Thursday night after an hours-long standoff, officials said. Read more here.

Jan. 27, 2022

On Jan. 27, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., the Pearland Police Department received information of suspicious activity occurring in the 2100 block of Deerwood Court, located within the Stonebridge subdivision. Police said the caller said four men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and carrying backpacks, were parking their dark-colored SUV at the end of each cul-de-sac road within the subdivision, walking on foot throughout the entire cul-de-sac and then returning to the vehicle before proceeding to the next cul-de-sac and repeating that activity. Pearland officers were dispatched in response to this report. The department said it is aware of recent car burglaries in this area with a similar modus operandi.

Pearland Officers arrived in the area and located a vehicle matching the description in the 1900 block of Lost Lake Place. The vehicle was driving without its headlights on, police said. An officer activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle and both officers began to exit giving verbal commands to the driver of the vehicle to stop. As one of the officers began to exit his vehicle and was between the driver’s side door and his patrol vehicle, the suspect SUV accelerated toward the officer, hitting the police officer’s car door and in turn, striking the officer. The officer immediately responded by firing his handgun into the SUV. The suspect vehicle then fled the area a short distance before the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Two of the suspects -- a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old -- were later located walking on foot in the 3900 block of Broadway (FM 518), Pearland police said. The 16-year-old suspect was found to have been struck by a bullet in the left arm and was later treated and released at Texas Children’s Hospital. The 17-year-old was identified as the driver of the vehicle, taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest by fleeing using a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be pending on the driver and other subjects involved in the incident.

The Pearland Police Department has obtained video footage which indicates there were a total of at least five people in the vehicle and the occupants were engaged in burglarizing motor vehicles. It has been confirmed at least 10 motor vehicles were burglarized at this time. A gun was recovered from the suspects and the Pearland Police Department is attempting to locate the owner of the gun. Further investigation has revealed this set of suspects may have also been involved in car burglaries in the Woodcreek Neighborhood. If your vehicle was found to have been burglarized, and/or you have any video footage of the burglaries, vehicle fleeing, or shooting incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-997-4211.

Jan. 23, 2022

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office said early on Jan. 23 that one of its own was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, a 12-year veteran with Precinct 5, was conducting a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street at around 12:45 a.m.

During the stop, a man got out of a white Toyota Avalon and immediately fired at Galloway multiple times, then drove off, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Galloway died at the scene. Read more here.

Jan. 18, 2022

A man who was allegedly armed with a pistol was shot by deputies in Cypress.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suicidal man who was armed at a retail center located at 18121 Tuckerton Road near Barker Cypress. Read more here.

Jan. 17, 2022

On Jan. 17, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division were conducting surveillance on a subject wanted for two felony warrants. The subject was also a suspect in the Jan. 15, 2022, murder of Robin Baucom, authorities said in a news release. Deputies observed the suspect walking on W. Lake Houston Parkway and attempted to arrest him. During the arrest, the suspect refused all commands given to him by deputies and reached into his waistband, according to HCSO. He was then shot by deputies. The suspect was transported to the hospital by ambulance and died.

The shooting is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Jan. 6, 2022

On Jan. 5, SWAT was called to the 9200 block of Opelika Street around 7:45 p.m. to assist with serving Joshua Shawn MaGee with a felony aggravated assault family violence warrant. Officers said they used verbal commands to try to get MaGee to leave the home, but he refused.

After several verbal commands, police said they went inside the home and MaGee fired multiple shots.

According to investigators, one of the officers was struck in the left cheek area by shrapnel from the gunfire. Fearing for their lives, investigators said four SWAT officers discharged their weapons and left the residence.

MaGee then barricaded himself inside the house and a hostage negotiation team was called out to the scene.

Police said after nearly six hours, they were able to take MaGee into custody by deploying some chemical munition, along with less-lethal ammunition.

Throughout the standoff, police said the suspect shot at multiple officers, including one that was standing behind an armed vehicle.

According to officers, the suspect was posting to social media during the standoff, making threats against the officers.

The suspect is currently at the hospital. It’s not clear when MaGee was shot. Read more here.

Jan. 6, 2022

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies and state troopers were involved in a high-speed pursuit that terminated at the Chambers/Jefferson County line due to multiple gunshots being exchanged between the suspect and sheriff’s deputies, according to information provided by law enforcement. All deputies and troopers are safe and unharmed and the suspect was transported to Riceland Hospital in Winnie with non-life threatening injuries, according to information provided at the time of the incident. More information here and here.

Jan. 5, 2022

A suspect has been injured after an officer fired his weapon, Jersey Village Police Chief confirmed.

Officers from Jersey village responded to a flock hit, which is a license plate reader for stolen vehicles/wanted vehicles, on Jones Road at 290 around 6:20 p.m.

Jersey Village Police Chief Kirk Riggs said officers located the vehicle at 7:34 p.m. at Jones and Steep Park and initiated a traffic stop. He said the suspects stopped their vehicle, but when officers got out, the driver accelerated, hitting the patrol vehicle.

Riggs said one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the suspect in his left shoulder. Read more here.

