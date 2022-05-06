Catalytic converter theft suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, Sugar Land PD says

SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a catalytic converter theft suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said.

It happened around 10:05 p.m. on Stadium Drive.

SLPD said they responded to reports of catalytic converter thieves breaking into cars at an apartment complex. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects were quickly located and a short pursuit ensued. The suspects then crashed into the bayou behind the complex and fled into the bayou, police said.

Officers said they were able to put a drone up and tracked the suspects. When officers made contact with one of the suspects, the suspect produced a weapon and gunfire was exchanged, SLPD said. Investigators said the suspect was struck by the officer’s gunfire and was flown via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to police, they continued to search for three other outstanding suspects. Right now, it is unknown if any of them were found.

No officers were injured in the incident. Investigators said a baseball game at the stadium was still going when the pursuit and shooting occurred.