Officer taken to hospital after reports of shooting in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an officer with the Houston Police Department was transported to the hospital following reports of a shooting in southeast Houston Wednesday, officials said.

It happened at 14800 Gulf Freeway at Astoria.

According to HPD, the officer has been transported to Memorial Hermann - Southeast.

The officer’s condition is currently unknown.

