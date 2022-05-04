84º

Officer taken to hospital after reports of shooting in southeast Houston, HPD says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Officer injured during shooting in southeast Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an officer with the Houston Police Department was transported to the hospital following reports of a shooting in southeast Houston Wednesday, officials said.

It happened at 14800 Gulf Freeway at Astoria.

According to HPD, the officer has been transported to Memorial Hermann - Southeast.

The officer’s condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

