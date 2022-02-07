WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide update after robbery suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON – A robbery suspect was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Houston police officers in north Houston Monday morning, according to HPD.

It happened in the 800 block of Oak West Drive near Imperial Valley Drive at around 10 a.m.

HPD tweeted that officers were attempting to arrest the suspected robber, who began firing at them.

Officers fired back at the suspect, striking him, according to HPD. The suspect’s condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.