Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 suspect injured in NE Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Police are responding to a shooting in northeast Houston where they say a suspect was shot by an officer with the Houston Police Department after what they believe was an attempted robbery incident.

According to officials, the shooting took place in the 6400 block of Heath Street on Wednesday evening.

HPD officers say they were responding to the robbery call when the suspect was shot.

Authorities say no officers were wounded during the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

