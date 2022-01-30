Robbery suspect shot after leading police of chase through west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A suspect is in serious condition after being shot by Houston police officers during a chase in west Houston, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a citizen following a robbery suspect in the 13000 block of Richmond around 3:45 p.m.

When officers spotted the suspect, they attempted the stop him but he refused, leading officers on a high-speed chase that lasted about 15 to 20 minutes.

During the chase, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the suspect hit two vehicles before losing control and crashing into a median on Westheimer.

Finner said when the suspect exited his vehicle, five officers, including a sergeant, begin firing at the suspect, striking him. According to Finner, it’s not clear if the suspect fired at the officers first or if he even had a weapon.

Ifeat Obianwu said he saw the entire incident from his vehicle, which is now part of the crime scene.

“He hit my car in the front and I was still there, and then he opened fire on the police officer and then the police officer started shooting him, and more police officers came out with guns in my face and started shooting. I’m lucky I didn’t get shot cause bullets were flying,” Obianwu explained.

Ad

Investigators are working to determine what caused the officers to begin firing at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital by Life Flight in serious condition. Finner said he’s expected to survive.

“It’s been a tough week. This is the third officer-involved shooting in one week. Just pray for our city and our officers. We are in tough times,” Finner said.