Harris County Precinct 5 deputy fatally shot during apparent traffic stop in southwest Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 5 said early Sunday that one of its own was shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop.

Authorities released a tweet Sunday with the information. There’s no identifying information released yet on the deputy, but KPRC 2 will provide full coverage with the latest details as they become available.

A Precinct 5 deputy has been shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop this morning in Southwest Houston. Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy's family and his brothers and sisters in blue. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MxvdlSXKJH — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 23, 2022

