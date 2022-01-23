41º

Local News

Harris County Precinct 5 deputy fatally shot during apparent traffic stop in southwest Houston, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 5 said early Sunday that one of its own was shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop.

Authorities released a tweet Sunday with the information. There’s no identifying information released yet on the deputy, but KPRC 2 will provide full coverage with the latest details as they become available.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

