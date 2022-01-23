Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Charles Galloway: This is what we know so far about fallen deputy

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning in southwest Houston, authorities said.

Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran of the force.

Galloway, who served in the Precinct 5 Toll Road Division, was promoted to corporal in 2020. Galloway, who had been serving the citizens of Precinct 5 since 2009, was also a field training officer, mentoring new deputies and teaching them the skills they need to be better officers, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Ted Heap in 2020.

Adding Four To Five Constable Ted Heap proudly welcomed four new deputies to our Precinct Five family and promoted a... Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Friday, February 14, 2020