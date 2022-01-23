Remembering Charles Galloway: Condolences, reactions pour in for Harris County Pct. 5 after deputy killed during traffic stop

HARRIS COUNTY - – Condolences, tributes, and memories begin to pour after a deputy for Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was shot and killed during a traffic stop in southwest Houston early Sunday.

Houston-area and Harris County officials posted their statements via social media. You can read below.

A Precinct 5 deputy has been shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop this morning in Southwest Houston. Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy's family and his brothers and sisters in blue. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MxvdlSXKJH — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 23, 2022

In Mourning Constable Ted Heap and our entire Precinct 5 family mourn the loss of Corporal Charles Galloway, who was... Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Heartbroken at the senseless murder of Harris County Pct 5 Corporal Galloway while he was on duty. I ask that Harris County residents join me in expressing condolences to his family, @ConstableHeap, and all law enforcement officers. We will not rest until we find the suspect. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 23, 2022

Amy Peck, Houston City Council for District A: So sad to hear that a Precinct 5 Deputy was killed this morning. Condolences to Corporal Charles Galloway’s family and to all the members at Harris County Precinct 5 and Constable Ted Heap. This continued violence against our law enforcement is appalling. #EnoughIsEnough

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Corporal Galloway and the entire Pct 5 Constables Office.”

Houston Independent School District Police Department: The HISD Police Department is saddened by the loss of our brother. Our prayers go out to the family of Cpl. Galloway and the men and women of Pct. 5.