Remembering Charles Galloway: Condolences, reactions pour in for Harris County Pct. 5 after deputy killed during traffic stop

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Pct. 5 Deputy Corporal Charles Galloway (Harris County Pct. 5 Constable)

HARRIS COUNTY - – Condolences, tributes, and memories begin to pour after a deputy for Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was shot and killed during a traffic stop in southwest Houston early Sunday.

Houston-area and Harris County officials posted their statements via social media. You can read below.

In Mourning Constable Ted Heap and our entire Precinct 5 family mourn the loss of Corporal Charles Galloway, who was...

Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Amy Peck, Houston City Council for District A: So sad to hear that a Precinct 5 Deputy was killed this morning. Condolences to Corporal Charles Galloway’s family and to all the members at Harris County Precinct 5 and Constable Ted Heap. This continued violence against our law enforcement is appalling. #EnoughIsEnough

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard: Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Corporal Galloway and the entire Pct 5 Constables Office.”

Houston Independent School District Police Department: The HISD Police Department is saddened by the loss of our brother. Our prayers go out to the family of Cpl. Galloway and the men and women of Pct. 5.

