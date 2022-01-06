Man arrested after firing at police officers in 6-hour SWAT standoff in northwest Houston, HPD says

A SWAT standoff has ended after police said a man ambushed and shot at them in northwest Houston.

It happened in the 9200 block of Opelika Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators with the Houston Police Department, SWAT officers came to a residence to serve the suspect with a felony aggravated assault family violence warrant. Officers said they used verbal commands to try to get the man to leave the home.

When the suspect wouldn’t come out, police said they went inside the home. That’s when the man fired at one of the officers, HPD said.

Investigators said the officer wasn’t hit but fragments of the bullet caused minor injuries to his face.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and a hostage negotiation team was called out to the scene, HPD said.

Police said after nearly six hours, they were able to take the suspect into custody by deploying some chemical munition, along with less lethal ammunition.

Throughout the standoff, police said the suspect shot at multiple officers, including one that was standing behind an armed vehicle.

According to officers, the suspect was posting to social media during the standoff, making threats against the officers.

The suspect is currently at the hospital. More charges are expected from the district attorney’s office.