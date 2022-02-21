81º

Local News

HPD: Officer fires weapon while serving felony warrant in north Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston police, Crime
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

Houston police said an officer fired a gun at a suspect while serving a warrant in north Houston Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 12300 block of North Freeway near Greenspoint Mall at around 1 p.m.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available at this time.

No officers were hit in the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email