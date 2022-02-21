HPD: Officer fires weapon while serving felony warrant in north Houston

Houston police said an officer fired a gun at a suspect while serving a warrant in north Houston Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 12300 block of North Freeway near Greenspoint Mall at around 1 p.m.
Details of the shooting were not immediately available at this time.
No officers were hit in the shooting.
This is a developing story, please check back for details.
HPD commanders and PIO are en route to the 12300 block of North Freeway where, according to preliminary information, an officer discharged their duty weapon while serving a felony warrant.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2022
No reports of injuries at this time. No other info.#hounews pic.twitter.com/Oq1mRicjPQ