Man accused of shooting 3 Houston police officers has multiple felony convictions on his record, documents show

The man wanted for shooting three Houston police officers after a carjacking and chase has been identified by law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Roland Caballero.

He was wanted by law enforcement prior to the shooting for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction, according to court documents.

According to a criminal history record from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Caballero has been arrested multiple times since 2008 - when he was 18 years old.

The 31-year-old has several felony warrants out for his arrest.

“For Aggravated robbery in felon and possession of a weapon. He had previously five felony convictions. He also served four years in prison in 2015 for felon in possession of a weapon,” Andy Kahan with Houston Crimestoppers said.

The aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge is related to a case that happened last month at an auto shop in Katy. According to court documents, Caballero held an employee at gunpoint, stole over $30,000 worth of items, and then drove away.

KPRC2 spoke to Andy Kahan with Crimestoppers of Houston about Caballero’s criminal history.

“He’s no stranger to the system,” Kahan said.

In December 2008, he was arrested by Katy Independent School District police for deadly conduct. He was convicted in June 2009. He was sentenced to five days in jail.

In September 2013, Caballero was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He pled guilty and was convicted in June 2014. His sentence was five years in prison, but he was released prior to serving the whole time.

In August 2017, he was arrested on felony drug charges. He was convicted just two months later. His sentence was one year behind bars.

Caballero was arrested again on a drug charge in November 2019, convicted in June of 2020, and sentenced to 90 days in custody.

According to documents with the Harris County Clerk’s office, Caballero had two additional arrests within the last two years, but those charges were dismissed.

Caballero is just one of countless defendants accused of committing a crime and getting right back on the streets. Andy Kahn said Houston has already passed cities like Chicago and New York when it comes to violent crimes.

“We need to get a grip on this issue. We have no idea how many others are out there like what we just saw this week. How many other fugitives? How many other people are wanted for felonies?” Kahan said.