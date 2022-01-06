Officer shoots suspect in stolen vehicle who rammed into patrol car, Jersey Village chief says

The suspect was transported to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder

JERSEY VILLAGE – A suspect has been injured after an officer fired his weapon Wednesday afternoon, Jersey Village Police Chief confirmed.

Officers from Jersey village responded to a flock hit, which is a license plate reader for stolen vehicles/wanted vehicles, on Jones Road at 290 around 6:20 p.m.

Jersey Village Police Chief Kirk Riggs said officers located the vehicle at 7:34 p.m. at Jones and Steep Park and initiated a traffic stop. He said the suspects stopped their vehicle, but when officers got out, the driver accelerated, hitting the patrol vehicle.

Riggs said one of the officers fired his weapon, striking one of the two suspects in his left shoulder.

“The vehicle accelerated, striking their squad car, and he (the officer) was obviously in fear of his life and he discharged his firearm,” Riggs said.

The suspect was transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center Downtown in stable condition.

The officer will also be transported to the hospital with an injury to the leg and cuts to his hands.