HPD: Officers shoot carjacker who ran over, killed construction worker before stabbing Montrose apartment manager

HOUSTON – A construction worker is dead and two people were transported to the hospital after reports of a stabbing followed by an officer-involved shooting in front of an apartment complex in Montrose Tuesday, police said.

It happened at the Hanover Autry Park Apartment Complex located on Buffalo Park Drive and Allen Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said it all started when a man stole a white pickup truck from a construction worker that was working in the area overnight. When the construction worker, who has been identified by his wife as Carl Hayes, was trying to back away and walk toward the apartment building, Finner said the suspect, who had already gained control of Hayes’ vehicle, ran him over. The suspect then drove the pickup truck into the apartment complex building.

Finner said the suspect crawled out of the truck and into the building with a knife in his hand and charged at the concierge. The concierge took cover in another office and the suspect gained entry to the building, police said. While this was occurring, Finner said the 51-year-old apartment complex manager confronted the suspect and was stabbed in the back.

Finner said the suspect then got back inside the pickup truck and rammed it into the building until he made a hole.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect with a knife near the construction worker’s body and the manager of the apartment complex.

Finner said the suspect was given verbal commands to put the knife down but then advanced at two officers who in return discharged their weapons, striking the suspect twice. The suspect got up and tried to run away, but officers said they tased the man.

Carl Hayes (KPRC 2)

According to police, the suspect was transported to the hospital and had to have surgery. The manager of the apartment building was also transported to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspect was described by Finner as a Black male between the age of 25 and 30. His name has not been released.

The two officers that shot the suspect are two and five-year veterans of HPD. Finner said they are currently on administrative leave pending further investigation of the incident.