Man shot, killed by deputy after hit-and-run in Fort Bend County, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY – A man was shot and killed by Fort Bend County deputies after authorities say he was attempting to flee a car accident Friday afternoon.

The incident happened off the Beasley Road exit on Highway 59 headed southbound around 4 p.m.

According to authorities, the man was involved in a wreck and decided to leave the scene.

When deputies attempted to pull the man over, he reportedly stepped out of his vehicle with a knife and started approaching them.

FBCSO Deputy Godmintz attempted to use a Taser on the suspect, but it did not work. As the man continued approaching, Godmintz opened fire toward him.

The man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.